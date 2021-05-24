Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,789 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

