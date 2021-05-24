Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,015 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

