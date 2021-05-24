Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $120.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.32 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

