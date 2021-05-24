Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $310.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.94 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

