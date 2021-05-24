Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $229.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

