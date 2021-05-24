Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 177 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 443,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.