ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

