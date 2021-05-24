Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

