Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

Shares of Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.17. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

