Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

Shares of Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.17. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

