Mariner LLC Acquires 1,254,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,048,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $247,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 136,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

