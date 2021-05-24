Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.93. 1,010,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,577,805. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.