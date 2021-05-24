Mariner LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $90,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

