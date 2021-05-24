Mariner LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average of $262.39. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

