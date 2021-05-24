Mariner LLC Sells 33,668 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $60,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$116.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

