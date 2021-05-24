Mariner LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Target worth $74,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Target by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,689,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $227.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,914. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

