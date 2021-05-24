Mariner LLC Sells 90,389 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $122,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.97. 4,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

