MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $455.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

