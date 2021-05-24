Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

