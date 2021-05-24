Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,744. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

