Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.