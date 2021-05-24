Mastercard (MA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $402.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $402.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $402.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

