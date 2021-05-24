Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $88,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

MTDR stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.