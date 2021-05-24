Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE MTRN opened at $77.13 on Monday. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

