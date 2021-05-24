MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE MAX opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -278.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at $908,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock worth $126,396,128 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

