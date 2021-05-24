Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $22.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

