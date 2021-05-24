MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

MEGEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

MEGEF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 18,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,576. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

