Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON MRO traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 162.55 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,459,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,833. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.