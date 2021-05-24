Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

LON:MRO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 162.70 ($2.13). 2,427,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.59. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

