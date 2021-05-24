Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 445,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 168,708 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,548. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

