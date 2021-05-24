Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,103 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.68. 23,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

