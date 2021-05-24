Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,689 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for approximately 5.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Mercury General worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

