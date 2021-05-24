Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,488 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05.

