Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T opened at $30.01 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

