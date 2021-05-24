Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,078.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.9% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,840,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,600.0% in the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

