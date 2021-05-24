Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

