Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $860.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.00 and a one year high of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

