Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $367.60 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average of $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

