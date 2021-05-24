Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $4,575,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,211,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $276,043,000 after buying an additional 1,161,269 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

