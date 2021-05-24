Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

