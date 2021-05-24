Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

