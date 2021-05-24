Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $200.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

