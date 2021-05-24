Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.08 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

