Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $488.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.29. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.