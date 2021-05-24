Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,842. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.