Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 375,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

