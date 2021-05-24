Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

MTD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. The stock had a trading volume of 208,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.26. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $721.61 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

