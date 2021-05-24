Michael C. Colby Sells 10,153 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $833,764.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 456,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSHD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.07. 134,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

