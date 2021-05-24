Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.55.

MCHP stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. 1,692,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

