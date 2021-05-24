Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

