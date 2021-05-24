Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.98

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.98 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 121367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.